Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process Iran protests

    Iran warns regional states of strikes on US bases if attacked, official says

    Other countries
    • 14 January, 2026
    • 15:23
    Iran warns regional states of strikes on US bases if attacked, official says

    Tehran has warned US allies in the Middle East it will strike US bases on their soil if Washington attacks Iran, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, following President Donald Trump's threats to intervene in support of protesters, Report informs via Reuters.

    The death toll from Iran's unrest climbed to almost 2,600, a rights group said, as the clerical establishment seeks to quell nationwide protests posing one of the biggest challenges to their rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

    According to an Israeli assessment, Trump has decided to intervene but the scope and timing of this action remains unclear, an Israeli official said.

    The Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran had asked US allies in the region to "prevent Washington from attacking Iran."

    "Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to Türkiye, that US bases in those countries will be attacked if the US targets Iran," the official said.

    The official added that direct contacts between Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had been suspended, reflecting mounting tensions.

    A second Israeli source, a government official, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was briefed late on Tuesday about the chances of regime collapse or US intervention in Iran, an arch-foe with which Israel fought a 12-day war last year.

    Iran United States attacks
    KİV: İran region ölkələrini ABŞ bazalarına hücum etmək niyyəti barədə xəbərdar edib
    СМИ: Иран атакует базы США в случае ударов по своей территории

    Latest News

    16:16

    Just one in five Americans support Trump's efforts to acquire Greenland

    Other countries
    16:15
    Photo

    Customs authorities of Azerbaijan, Italy ink Declaration of Intent

    Business
    15:48

    Ukraine's Verkhovna Rada supports extension of martial law until early May

    Region
    15:36

    Defense Ministry and Ombudsman Office of Azerbaijan sign joint action plan

    Military
    15:23

    Iran warns regional states of strikes on US bases if attacked, official says

    Other countries
    15:11

    BP introduces innovative approach to drilling fluid recycling in Caspian Sea

    Energy
    15:00

    Tehran's envoy warns Armenia may become host for anti-Iran forces

    Region
    14:48

    Oil tanker seized by US spotted in Scotland's Moray Firth

    Other countries
    14:43

    Trump's son-in-law Kushner, envoy Witkoff plan to meet Putin in Moscow

    Region
    All News Feed