Iran warns regional states of strikes on US bases if attacked, official says

Tehran has warned US allies in the Middle East it will strike US bases on their soil if Washington attacks Iran, a senior Iranian official told Reuters on Wednesday, following President Donald Trump's threats to intervene in support of protesters, Report informs via Reuters.

The death toll from Iran's unrest climbed to almost 2,600, a rights group said, as the clerical establishment seeks to quell nationwide protests posing one of the biggest challenges to their rule since the 1979 Islamic Revolution.

According to an Israeli assessment, Trump has decided to intervene but the scope and timing of this action remains unclear, an Israeli official said.

The Iranian official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said Tehran had asked US allies in the region to "prevent Washington from attacking Iran."

"Tehran has told regional countries, from Saudi Arabia and UAE to Türkiye, that US bases in those countries will be attacked if the US targets Iran," the official said.

The official added that direct contacts between Iran's Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi and US Special Envoy Steve Witkoff had been suspended, reflecting mounting tensions.

A second Israeli source, a government official, said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's security cabinet was briefed late on Tuesday about the chances of regime collapse or US intervention in Iran, an arch-foe with which Israel fought a 12-day war last year.