Iran conducts shuttle diplomacy with US to end fighting, media reports say

Iran is not holding any negotiations with the United States, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad-Bagher Ghalibaf and Foreign Ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei said, according to Report, which cites Al-Jazeera TV.

The TV channel said Iran is conducting talks with regional and international countries while avoiding direct contact with the US.

According to their information, meetings held by Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi with his counterparts from Egypt, Pakistan, and Oman "point to continued diplomatic efforts" to resolve the crisis.

Earlier reports indicatd that US plans to organize talks with Iran on Thursday, March 26, but Iranian authorities have not yet responded to the proposal. According to Axios, which cites sources, the United States sent Iran a 15-point proposal to end hostilities but has not received a reply.