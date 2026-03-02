Iran attacks NATO Victory Base Complex in Iraq
02 March, 2026
- 09:16
Iran has attacked the NATO Victory Base Complex near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, Report informs referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).
The attack shot down an American Palm Jet and damaged the runway.
According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) press service, the base was attacked by three kamikaze drones.
Iran launched Operation True Promise 4 in response to Israeli and US strikes on February 28. Iran's missile strikes have targeted not only Israel but also countries in the region hosting US military facilities, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan.
