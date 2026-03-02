Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    Iran attacks NATO Victory Base Complex in Iraq

    Other countries
    • 02 March, 2026
    • 09:16
    Iran attacks NATO Victory Base Complex in Iraq

    Iran has attacked the NATO Victory Base Complex near Baghdad International Airport in Iraq, Report informs referring to the Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB).

    The attack shot down an American Palm Jet and damaged the runway.

    According to the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) press service, the base was attacked by three kamikaze drones.

    Iran launched Operation True Promise 4 in response to Israeli and US strikes on February 28. Iran's missile strikes have targeted not only Israel but also countries in the region hosting US military facilities, including Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Bahrain, Qatar, and Jordan.

    Iran Airstrikes on Iran Iraq
    İran İraqdakı NATO-nun "Viktoriya" bazasına hücum edib
    Иран атаковал базу НАТО "Виктория" в Ираке

    Latest News

    09:30

    Iran carries out new strikes on Persian Gulf countries

    Other countries
    09:27

    4 killed in Israeli airstrike in southern Lebanon

    Other countries
    09:27

    Gulf countries pledge to respond to Iranian attacks

    Other
    09:22

    Iran confirms death of top military officials

    Region
    09:21

    Ali Larijani: Iran won't negotiate with US

    Region
    09:20

    US assistant secretary to meet Azerbaijan's ambassador

    Foreign policy
    09:18

    Erdogan: Türkiye ready to assist in resolution of conflict around Iran

    Region
    09:16

    Iran attacks NATO Victory Base Complex in Iraq

    Other countries
    00:09

    FM: Israel's operation in Iran aims to eliminate all threats against it

    Region
    All News Feed