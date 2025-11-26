Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League
    International conference in Cairo on rebuilding Gaza postponed

    Other countries
    • 26 November, 2025
    • 08:08
    International conference in Cairo on rebuilding Gaza postponed

    An international conference on rebuilding the Gaza Strip, scheduled to be hosted by Egypt in late November, has been postponed over the current situation in the Gaza Strip, the pan-Arab Asharq al-Awsat newspaper wrote citing an Egyptian source, Report informs via TASS.

    According to him, "the conference will not be held on schedule, at the end of this month," and will be postponed to a later date.

    "Many countries are requesting guarantees that the destruction of Gaza will not happen again. These guarantees have not yet been provided, and are unlikely to be provided at present in the light of the continuous escalation by Israel, and its repeated violations," the source said, speaking about reasons behind the delay.

    Qahirədə Qəzzanın bərpasına dair keçirilməsi planlaşdırılan konfrans təxirə salınıb
    Конференцию в Каире по восстановлению Газы отложили

