Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrow
Other countries
- 13 October, 2025
- 15:33
Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will arrive tomorrow in Israel, marking the first visit of a head of state from Jakarta to the country, according to a source familiar with the details, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
Subianto referred to Israel in surprisingly warm terms during his UN speech in September, ending his address with the word "Shalom."
Indonesia is the world"s largest Muslim-majority country.
