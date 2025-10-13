Indonesia's president to arrive in Israel tomorrow

Ilham Aliyev 2026 FIFA World Cup International Association of Judges Middle East Peace Summit
    Indonesia's President Prabowo Subianto will arrive tomorrow in Israel, marking the first visit of a head of state from Jakarta to the country, according to a source familiar with the details, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    Subianto referred to Israel in surprisingly warm terms during his UN speech in September, ending his address with the word "Shalom."

    Indonesia is the world"s largest Muslim-majority country.

    İndoneziya Prezidenti ilk dəfə İsrailə səfər edəcək
    Президент Индонезии впервые посетит Израиль

