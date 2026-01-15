IMF chief Georgieva arrives in Kyiv for first visit since 2023

International Monetary Fund chief Kristalina Georgieva arrived in Kyiv early on Thursday for high-level talks, two sources familiar with the matter said, as Ukraine prepares to mark the fourth anniversary of Russia's full-scale invasion on February 24, Report informs via Reuters.

The IMF managing director is expected to meet with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, and central bank chief Andriy Pyshnyi, as well as business executives during her trip, one of the sources said.

Details of Georgieva's visit to Ukraine were tightly held given security concerns.

The IMF chief, who has close family ties to Ukraine, last visited the country in February 2023. Georgieva's brother is married to a woman from Ukraine and was in Kharkiv, the second-largest city, when Russia invaded.

Ukraine and the IMF reached a preliminary agreement on an $8.2 billion, four-year lending program in November, contingent on several actions, including passage of a budget and shoring up donor financing assurances.

IMF officials say Ukraine has made progress and expect board consideration in several weeks.

Approval of the funding is critical, since it will unlock additional external investments needed to close Ukraine's financing gaps, which the IMF has calculated at around $136.5 billion for the period through 2029, given the ongoing war.

The war - soon to enter its fifth year - has hit the Ukrainian economy hard, with the country slated to spend the bulk of state revenues - 2.8 trillion hryvnias or around 27.2% of GDP - to fund its defense efforts in 2026.

Georgieva will review Ukraine's progress on several actions, including passage of a 2026 budget, taking steps to boost domestic revenues by broadening its tax base, and ensuring large-scale external donor financing on grant-like terms.