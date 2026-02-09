President Ilham Aliyev approves extension of moratorium on business inspections
Domestic policy
- 09 February, 2026
- 16:57
President Ilham Aliyev has approved an extension of the moratorium on inspections in the business sector, Report informs.
The head of state approved the corresponding amendments to the law, extending the moratorium until January 1, 2027.
