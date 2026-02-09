Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process XXV Winter Olympic Games
    President Ilham Aliyev approves extension of moratorium on business inspections

    Domestic policy
    • 09 February, 2026
    • 16:57
    President Ilham Aliyev approves extension of moratorium on business inspections

    President Ilham Aliyev has approved an extension of the moratorium on inspections in the business sector, Report informs.

    The head of state approved the corresponding amendments to the law, extending the moratorium until January 1, 2027.

    Sahibkarlıq sahəsində aparılan yoxlamalar daha bir il dayandırılıb
    Президент Азербайджана утвердил продление моратория на проверки бизнеса

