Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia
    Ilham Aliyev US and Israel Operation Against Iran WUF13 Ilham Aliyev's visit to Georgia

    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    Other countries
    • 06 April, 2026
    • 19:53
    IDF strikes three Tehran airports

    The Israeli Air Force conducted a large-scale wave of strikes overnight on Sunday, targeting three airports across Tehran and aimed at wearing down the Iranian Air Force and the IRGC Air Force capabilities, the military said on Monday, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.

    Dozens of IAF fighter jets struck targets at Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport, and Azmayesh Airport.

    Mehrabad Airport, which has been targeted multiple times during Operation Roaring Lion, was used by the IRGC's Quds Force and served as a central hub for arming and financing the regime's terrorist proxies in the Middle East, the military said.

    US and Israel Operation Against Iran Escalation in Middle East Airstrikes on airports
    İsrail Tehranın üç hava limanına zərbələr endirib
    Израиль нанес удары по трем аэропортам Тегерана

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