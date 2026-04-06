IDF strikes three Tehran airports
Other countries
- 06 April, 2026
- 19:53
The Israeli Air Force conducted a large-scale wave of strikes overnight on Sunday, targeting three airports across Tehran and aimed at wearing down the Iranian Air Force and the IRGC Air Force capabilities, the military said on Monday, Report informs referring to The Jerusalem Post.
Dozens of IAF fighter jets struck targets at Bahram Airport, Mehrabad Airport, and Azmayesh Airport.
Mehrabad Airport, which has been targeted multiple times during Operation Roaring Lion, was used by the IRGC's Quds Force and served as a central hub for arming and financing the regime's terrorist proxies in the Middle East, the military said.
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