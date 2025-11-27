IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon
- 27 November, 2025
- 20:07
The IDF struck and destroyed several Hezbollah-used sites in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the military said, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.
The strikes, guided by intelligence, targeted Hezbollah missile launch sites, weapons storage facilities, and military posts that were used to plan and launch terror attacks against IDF troops, according to the military.
The IDF emphasized that "the presence of the infrastructure sites and the activity of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in these areas constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."
18:38