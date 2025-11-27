Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package UEFA Champions League Organization of Turkic States

    IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Other countries
    • 27 November, 2025
    • 20:07
    IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    The IDF struck and destroyed several Hezbollah-used sites in southern Lebanon on Thursday, the military said, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.

    The strikes, guided by intelligence, targeted Hezbollah missile launch sites, weapons storage facilities, and military posts that were used to plan and launch terror attacks against IDF troops, according to the military.

    The IDF emphasized that "the presence of the infrastructure sites and the activity of the Hezbollah terrorist organization in these areas constitute a violation of the understandings between Israel and Lebanon."

    IDF Hezbollah lebanon missile launch sites
    İsrail Cənubi Livanda "Hizbullah"ın obyektlərinə silsilə zərbələr endirib
    ЦАХАЛ нанес серию авиаударов по объектам "Хезболлы" в Южном Ливане

    Latest News

    20:15

    Death toll rises to 75 in Hong Kong apartment tower fires

    Other countries
    20:09

    Putin: There have been no drafts of treaty on Ukraine, only questions for discussion

    Region
    20:07

    IDF strikes Hezbollah targets in Lebanon

    Other countries
    19:46
    Photo

    Baku and Rome discuss strategic partnership during FM Bayramov's visit to Italy

    Foreign policy
    19:28
    Photo

    Azerbaijan and Serbia mull cooperation in military education

    Military
    19:17

    Court proceedings against Armenian nationals continue with defense statements

    Incident
    19:12

    Third world war is being 'fought piecemeal,' Pope Leo warns

    Region
    18:51

    Putin says he has 'no plans to attack Europe'

    Region
    18:38

    Russian president confirms US delegation to visit Moscow next week

    Region
    All News Feed