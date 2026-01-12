Israel signs cyber defense cooperation agreement with Germany
- 12 January, 2026
- 09:49
Israel and Germany signed a cyber defense cooperation agreement, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced, Report informs via The Jerusalem Post.
In a video posted on X, Netanyahu asserted the importance of Israel and Germany's cooperation, particularly in the matter of cybersecurity.
"I think Germany and Israel are natural partners," he stated. "We've cooperated on the Arrow III, we've cooperated in many areas. We cooperate technologically. Chancellor Mertz was here recently. We talked about defense cooperation."
