Oil prices rise on fears of supply disruptions from Iran amid protests
Energy
- 12 January, 2026
- 10:06
Oil prices rose this morning, with traders focusing on the possibility of a reduction in crude supplies from Iran amid protests in the country, Report informs referring to trading data.
The price of March Brent crude futures rose 0.09% from the previous close, to $63.40 per barrel, while March WTI futures rose 0.08% to $58.99.
Investors are assessing the impact of protests in Iran, the fourth-largest oil producer in OPEC+, on oil supplies.
According to Bloomberg analysts, the protests may reduce Iranian oil exports by nearly 2 million barrels per day. This eases concerns about global oversupply, which had previously triggered a price decline and made investors more pessimistic.
Latest News
10:53
Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16Milli Majlis
10:42
ADY launches regular Ganja–Gabala–Ganja passenger train serviceInfrastructure
10:30
Amirbayov: Green energy opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan, NetherlandsForeign policy
10:22
Azerbaijani ice dancers win bronze at international tournament in BulgariaIndividual sports
10:06
Oil prices rise on fears of supply disruptions from Iran amid protestsEnergy
10:00
Iran protests death toll hits at least 544Region
09:49
Israel signs cyber defense cooperation agreement with GermanyOther countries
09:41
Azerbaijani national dances to be taught to children in Los AngelesCultural policy
09:28