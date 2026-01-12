Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Oil prices rise on fears of supply disruptions from Iran amid protests

    Energy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 10:06
    Oil prices rose this morning, with traders focusing on the possibility of a reduction in crude supplies from Iran amid protests in the country, Report informs referring to trading data.

    The price of March Brent crude futures rose 0.09% from the previous close, to $63.40 per barrel, while March WTI futures rose 0.08% to $58.99.

    Investors are assessing the impact of protests in Iran, the fourth-largest oil producer in OPEC+, on oil supplies.

    According to Bloomberg analysts, the protests may reduce Iranian oil exports by nearly 2 million barrels per day. This eases concerns about global oversupply, which had previously triggered a price decline and made investors more pessimistic.

