Amirbayov: Green energy opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan, Netherlands

    Foreign policy
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 10:30
    Azerbaijan's transition to green energy opens up additional opportunities for expanding bilateral economic cooperation with the Netherlands, Elchin Amirbayov, representative of the Azerbaijani president on special assignments, said at a meeting with experts in The Hague, Report informs referring to JASON Institute for Peace and Security Studies.

    "That is one of the areas that we think Dutch-Azerbaijani bilateral economic interaction can be extended to," says Amirbayov, "because the Netherlands is one of the frontrunners in this field having top-notch technologies and know-how, and we are the country who is now expanding its partnerships in this field."

    During his conversation with experts, the president's representative also touched on Baku's foreign policy priorities, emphasizing the importance of Azerbaijan's alliance with the Central Asian region: "If you look at the map," Amirbayov says, "Central Asia is a region which attracts strong interest by many large players, because of the abundance of natural resources, critical strategic geoeconomic location, but when you look from the Western perspective, Azerbaijan is the natural gateway to Central Asia from Europe."

    Amirbayov emphasised that Azerbaijan's existing links with the Turkic world would only strengthen as a result. "Four out of five Central Asian nations, as Azerbaijan and Türkiye, belong to this group of Turkic-speaking countries," notes Amirbayov. "We are also united through OTS, which is the Organisation of Turkic States."

    "In addition, since October, Azerbaijan has been accepted as a full-fledged member of the C5 format of Central Asian states, turning it into C6 – Central Asia plus Azerbaijan. This development will certainly help these nations untap jointly the enormous potential to promote global connectivity, energy and other types of international cooperation," says Amirbayov. "And I think this new reality will redefine the Caspian Sea not as a dividing line, but as a unifying element in the region."

    Elçin Əmirbəyov: "Yaşıl enerji" Azərbaycan və Niderland üçün yeni imkanlar açır
    Амирбеков: Зеленая энергетика открывает новые возможности для Азербайджана и Нидерландов

