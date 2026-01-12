Azerbaijani ice dancers win bronze at international tournament in Bulgaria
Individual sports
- 12 January, 2026
- 10:22
Azerbaijan's ice dance pair Samanta Ritter and Daniel Brikalov have won a bronze medal at an international figure skating tournament held in Bulgaria, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.
The athletes delivered a successful performance at the Sofia Trophy competition, which took place in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.
According to the final results of the tournament, Ritter and Brikalov scored a total of 171.75 points and finished third among 11 competing pairs.
Latest News
10:53
Azerbaijani Parliament's 2026 spring session committee meetings to begin on January 16Milli Majlis
10:42
ADY launches regular Ganja–Gabala–Ganja passenger train serviceInfrastructure
10:30
Amirbayov: Green energy opens new opportunities for Azerbaijan, NetherlandsForeign policy
10:22
Azerbaijani ice dancers win bronze at international tournament in BulgariaIndividual sports
10:06
Oil prices rise on fears of supply disruptions from Iran amid protestsEnergy
10:00
Iran protests death toll hits at least 544Region
09:49
Israel signs cyber defense cooperation agreement with GermanyOther countries
09:41
Azerbaijani national dances to be taught to children in Los AngelesCultural policy
09:28