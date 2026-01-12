Azerbaijani ice dancers win bronze at international tournament in Bulgaria

Azerbaijan's ice dance pair Samanta Ritter and Daniel Brikalov have won a bronze medal at an international figure skating tournament held in Bulgaria, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

The athletes delivered a successful performance at the Sofia Trophy competition, which took place in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

According to the final results of the tournament, Ritter and Brikalov scored a total of 171.75 points and finished third among 11 competing pairs.