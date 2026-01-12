Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process US Military Operation in Venezuela
    Azerbaijani ice dancers win bronze at international tournament in Bulgaria

    Individual sports
    • 12 January, 2026
    • 10:22
    Azerbaijani ice dancers win bronze at international tournament in Bulgaria

    Azerbaijan's ice dance pair Samanta Ritter and Daniel Brikalov have won a bronze medal at an international figure skating tournament held in Bulgaria, Report informs, citing the Azerbaijan Winter Sports Federation.

    The athletes delivered a successful performance at the Sofia Trophy competition, which took place in the Bulgarian capital, Sofia.

    According to the final results of the tournament, Ritter and Brikalov scored a total of 171.75 points and finished third among 11 competing pairs.

    Azərbaycan fiqurlu konkisürənləri Bolqarıstanda bürünc medal qazanıblar
    Азербайджанские фигуристы завоевали бронзу в Болгарии

