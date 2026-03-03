Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Airstrikes on Iran SGC Advisory Council
    IDF says ground troop deployment to Iran ‘unlikely' amid ongoing campaign

    • 03 March, 2026
    • 13:13
    IDF says ground troop deployment to Iran 'unlikely' amid ongoing campaign

    Israeli forces are preparing for a protracted operation against Iran that could last several weeks, but deploying ground troops is considered unlikely, a spokesperson for the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said, Report informs via Reuters.

    "We have prepared an overall plan spanning several weeks," Lt. Col. Nadav Shoshani said during an online briefing, noting that the duration of the military campaign could change depending on developments on the ground.

    He also highlighted progress since the operation began. Asked about the possibility of sending Israeli ground forces into Iran, Shoshani said, "I don't think it's very likely at this point for Israeli forces."

