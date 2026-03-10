IDF launches new strikes on Tehran

Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 US and Israel Operation Against Iran

    Other countries
    • 10 March, 2026
    • 15:09
    The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) have announced the beginning of a new series of strikes on Tehran, Report informs referring to the IDF's press service.

    "The IDF has begun a series of strikes on targets in Tehran," reads the statement.

