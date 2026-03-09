IDF launches fresh wave of strikes in central Iran
The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) has launched a new wave of airstrikes in central Iran, the military announced, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The army says in a brief statement that it is targeting infrastructure of the central part of Iran.
