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    IDF calls on vessels off south Lebanon coast to sail north amid Hezbollah activity in area

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    • 07 April, 2026
    • 21:03
    IDF calls on vessels off south Lebanon coast to sail north amid Hezbollah activity in area

    The IDF has called on vessels off the coast of southern Lebanon to sail north toward Tyre, Report informs via The Times of Israel.

    "Hezbollah activity endangers vessels in the maritime area between Tyre and Ras Naqoura, which compels the IDF to act against it in the maritime domain," said Israeli army spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee.

    He said that "all vessels anchored or sailing in the maritime area marked on the map must immediately sail north of the Tyre area."

    Escalation in Middle East Israel-Lebanon conflict
    İsrail gəmiləri Livanın cənub akvatoriyasını tərk etməyə çağırıb
    ЦАХАЛ призвал суда покинуть акваторию южной части Ливана

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