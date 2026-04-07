IDF calls on vessels off south Lebanon coast to sail north amid Hezbollah activity in area
Other countries
- 07 April, 2026
- 21:03
The IDF has called on vessels off the coast of southern Lebanon to sail north toward Tyre, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
"Hezbollah activity endangers vessels in the maritime area between Tyre and Ras Naqoura, which compels the IDF to act against it in the maritime domain," said Israeli army spokesman Col. Avichay Adraee.
He said that "all vessels anchored or sailing in the maritime area marked on the map must immediately sail north of the Tyre area."
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