Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Iran protests The struggle against neocolonialism Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process

    IDF announces launch of 'wide-scale' counter-terrorism operation in Hebron

    Other countries
    • 19 January, 2026
    • 09:47
    IDF announces launch of 'wide-scale' counter-terrorism operation in Hebron

    The IDF says it launched a "wide-scale" counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank city of Hebron overnight, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The raid being conducted in the city's Jabal Johar neighborhood is aimed at "thwarting terror infrastructures, removing illegal possession of weapons, and strengthen security in the area," the army says.

    The IDF says the operation is expected to last several days.

    IDF Hebron operation
    İsrail İordan çayının qərb sahilində genişmiqyaslı əməliyyata başlayıb
    ЦАХАЛ объявил о начале "широкомасштабной" контртеррористической операции в Хевроне

    Latest News

    11:05

    Azerbaijan MFA expresses condolences to Spain over train collision tragedy

    Foreign policy
    10:58

    Spain: Death toll in train disaster in south rises to 39 - UPDATED

    Other countries
    10:53

    Strong geomagnetic storms expected on Earth

    Education and science
    10:50

    Death toll from shopping mall fire in southern Pakistan rises to 14

    Other countries
    10:41

    Azerbaijan's non-oil, gas industrial production grows by 5.5%

    Industry
    10:15

    South Korea, Italy agree to deepen AI, defence cooperation

    Other countries
    10:09
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Adwa Victory Memorial Museum in Addis Ababa

    Foreign policy
    09:47
    Photo

    Leyla Aliyeva visits Ethiopian Science Museum

    Cultural policy
    09:47

    IDF announces launch of 'wide-scale' counter-terrorism operation in Hebron

    Other countries
    All News Feed