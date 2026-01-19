IDF announces launch of 'wide-scale' counter-terrorism operation in Hebron
Other countries
- 19 January, 2026
- 09:47
The IDF says it launched a "wide-scale" counter-terrorism operation in the West Bank city of Hebron overnight, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.
The raid being conducted in the city's Jabal Johar neighborhood is aimed at "thwarting terror infrastructures, removing illegal possession of weapons, and strengthen security in the area," the army says.
The IDF says the operation is expected to last several days.
