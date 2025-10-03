IDF airstrikes hit Hezbollah terror site in area of Beaufort in south Lebanon
- 03 October, 2025
- 10:03
A Hezbollah facility in the Beaufort Castle area in south Lebanon was targeted in an airstrike this morning, the military says, Report informs via The Times of Israel.
The site, which the IDF struck previously in May and June, was used by the terror group to "manage its fire and defense array," according to the military.
The IDF says it detected "terror activity" at the Hezbollah site, and this morning, hit weapons, buildings, and underground infrastructure in the area.
