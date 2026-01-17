IAEA brokers Russia-Ukraine ceasefire on Zaporizhzhya NPP

The IAEA secured the agreement of both the Russian Federation and Ukraine to implement a localized ceasefire enabling repairs to begin on the last remaining backup power line to Ukraine's Zaporizhzhya Nuclear Power Plant, IAEA Director General Rafeal Grossi confirmed, Report informs, citing a statement.

Technicians from Ukraine's electrical grid operator are expected to begin repair work on the 330 kV line - damaged and disconnected as a result of military activity on January 2 – in the coming days. The disconnection has left Europe's largest NPP dependent on its sole functioning 750 kV main power line, said the IAEA.

An IAEA team has departed Vienna to travel to the frontline in order to observe the repair works.