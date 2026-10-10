Hurricane Isaias leaves more than 860,000 people without power in US

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More than 860,000 people were left without electricity in the southeastern United States after Hurricane Isaias struck the region, becoming the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2026 season.

According to Report, citing The Guardian, Alabama and northwestern Florida were the hardest-hit areas.

The Category 2 hurricane made landfall near Destin, Florida, late on October 9. Maximum sustained winds reached 105 mph (approximately 169 km/h).

By morning, Isaias had weakened into a post-tropical cyclone. According to the US National Weather Service, wind speeds had dropped to 65 mph (approximately 105 km/h).

According to PowerOutage.us, more than 750,000 people in Florida and Alabama were without electricity. Tens of thousands of additional outages were reported in Georgia. As the cyclone moved inland across the southeastern states, the total number of people without power exceeded 860,000.

Isaias strengthened into a hurricane on the evening of October 7, becoming the first Atlantic hurricane of the 2026 season.