Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Hurricane Isaias claims lives in southeastern US

    Other countries
    • 10 October, 2026
    • 21:10
    Hurricane Isaias claims lives in southeastern US

    At least two people have been killed in Florida and Alabama in the southeastern United States as a result of Hurricane Isaias.

    According to Report, citing The New York Times, a woman died in Florida's Escambia County after a tree fell on her house. Another person was killed by a falling tree in Jefferson County, Alabama. The incidents were caused by strong wind gusts.

    The hurricane made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday evening. It is continuing to move northwest at a speed of around 17 km/h.

    Meteorologists forecast that the hurricane will gradually weaken throughout Saturday and dissipate by Sunday.

    Earlier, the US Department of Energy warned that Isaias could seriously disrupt oil and gas production, as well as refinery operations across the country.

    United States of America hurricane
    "Isaias" qasırğası ABŞ-nin cənub-şərqində tələfatlara səbəb olub
    Ураган "Исайас" привел к жертвам на юго-востоке США
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    19:28

    Türkiye conducts 7,818 operations against drugs, illegal betting and crime groups

    Region
    18:16

    109 migrants killed, 116 missing after boat sinks off Djibouti

    Other countries
    18:05

    Pope Leo XIV warns Russia-Ukraine conflict is hurting poorest countries

    Other countries
    17:43
    Photo

    Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet arrives in Azerbaijan for official visit

    Foreign policy
    17:24
    Photo

    Azerbaijan showcases culture at World Cultures Festival in Ankara

    Cultural policy
    17:07

    Pakistan says 12 militants killed while attempting to cross from Afghanistan

    Other countries
    16:43
    Photo

    Azerbaijan's Jamila Muradli wins European U17 boxing title in Budva

    Individual sports
    16:25

    67-year-old runner plans to improve result at next Khankandi Ultramarathon

    Individual sports
    16:06

    Drone strike halts operations at Yandex data center in Russia

    Region
    All News Feed