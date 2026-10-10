Hurricane Isaias claims lives in southeastern US

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At least two people have been killed in Florida and Alabama in the southeastern United States as a result of Hurricane Isaias.

According to Report, citing The New York Times, a woman died in Florida's Escambia County after a tree fell on her house. Another person was killed by a falling tree in Jefferson County, Alabama. The incidents were caused by strong wind gusts.

The hurricane made landfall near Destin, Florida, on Friday evening. It is continuing to move northwest at a speed of around 17 km/h.

Meteorologists forecast that the hurricane will gradually weaken throughout Saturday and dissipate by Sunday.

Earlier, the US Department of Energy warned that Isaias could seriously disrupt oil and gas production, as well as refinery operations across the country.