Hungary and Slovenia to build pipeline to transport gas from Italy

Hungary and Slovenia have signed an agreement to construct a pipeline for transporting gas from Italy between the two countries.

According to Report, Hungary"s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Péter Szijjártó, stated this at a press conference in Budapest after the signing of the agreement with Slovenia"s Minister of Environment, Climate, and Energy, Bojan Kumer.

He said that the construction of a 115-kilometer pipeline is planned, about 40 kilometers of which will be on Hungarian territory, and a compressor station will be built.

"In the first phase, its capacity will be 440 million cubic meters per year, which can later be increased to 1.7 billion cubic meters, allowing Hungary to receive liquefied natural gas from Italy via Slovenia," Szijjártó said.

He emphasized that Hungary is taking this step in line with its energy diversification policy, but it does not mean abandoning existing energy sources or supply routes. Szijjártó also expressed hope for EU financial support for the project. According to him, Hungary will subsequently be connected to all neighboring countries through gas pipelines.