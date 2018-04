Baku. 16 October. REPORT.AZ/ Hundreds of Islamic state fighters have been killed in air strikes on the Syrian city of Kobani, conducted by the United States headed coalition. Report informs citing Reuters, this was stated by the Pentagon Spokesman Rear Admiral John Kirby.

Coalition aircrafts have launched 40 missiles in the last two days on the town with a predominantly Kurdish population.

According to Kirby, the bombing of rebel positions has weakened the strength and capabilities of the ISIS, but he believes that the situation in the city remains fragile, as militants continue to control part of Kobani. According to him, there were only a few hundred people in the village left.