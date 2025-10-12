Houthis name condition for halting attacks on Israel

The Yemeni movement Ansar Allah (Houthis) will stop shelling Israel and attacking Israel-linked vessels in the Red Sea if Israel adheres to the ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip, a member of the movement's political bureau, Khuzama al-Asad said, Report informs via RIA Novosti.

"Our military operations will cease if the Israeli enemy complies with the agreement [on the ceasefire – ed.], but we will continue to monitor its implementation," he said.

Al-Asad added that if Israel "resumes aggression and the blockade of Palestinians in Gaza," the Houthis will resume military operations at an even more intense pace in order to exert pressure on Israel.

Israel and Hamas reached a ceasefire agreement mediated by Egypt. The agreement came into effect on October 10 following a partial withdrawal of Israeli troops from the Gaza Strip.