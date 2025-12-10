Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 10:52
    Hospital in Thailand evacuated after Cambodian air force attack with BM-21 Grad

    A hospital in Thailand's border province of Surin came under fire from Cambodian forces using BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, and was evacuated, Report informs referring to local media.

    "On December 10 at 8:40 a.m. (GMT+7), Cambodian forces launched rockets from BM-21 Grad multiple launch rocket systems, which landed on the grounds of Phanom Dongrak Hospital and in the surrounding areas. A total of six shells were fired," the statement read.

    Meanwhile, according to Thai PBS, 10 hospitals and 180 district hospitals have been temporarily closed due to clashes on the Thai-Cambodian border.

    In addition, shelters have been opened in seven provinces, housing more than 190,000 people.

    Thailand deployed naval forces and air force forces to the operation on the border with Cambodia. Thai intelligence reported that the Cambodian army has massed special forces, snipers, and multiple launch rocket systems in the border area. The HTMS Thepa has been dispatched to the area for 24-hour patrols.

    Thailand-Cambodia hospital fire
