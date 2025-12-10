Average monthly salary in Azerbaijan surges by over 9%

In January-October 2025, the average monthly nominal wage of salaried employees in the Azerbaijani economy increased by 9.4% year-on-year (YoY), amounting to 1,086 manats ($638.82), Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

The average monthly nominal wage was higher in the mining industry, financial and insurance activities, professional, scientific and technical activities, information and communication, as well as transportation and warehousing sectors of the economy.

As of November 1, 2025, the number of salaried employees in the country was 1,782,400 people, of which 865,700 were employed in the public sector of the economy, and 916,700 in the private sector.

Of them, 18.8% were employed in trade and repair of vehicles, 18.1% in education, 14% in industry, 8.6% in healthcare and social services, 6.7% in construction, 6.3% in public administration and defense; social security, 4.5% in transportation and warehousing, 4% in professional, scientific and technical activities, 2.4% in agriculture, forestry and fisheries, 2.3% in financial and insurance activities, and 14.3% in other sectors of the economy.