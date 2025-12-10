SOCAR, Saipem mull expanding co-op in energy projects
Energy
- 10 December, 2025
- 15:36
Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and the Italian oilfield services company Saipem S.p.A. have discussed potential areas for expanding cooperation in energy projects underway in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to SOCAR.
The meeting took place between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Saipem Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Alessandro Puliti.
The parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of interaction and agreed to continue discussions to develop concrete steps to expand bilateral cooperation.
Latest News
16:48
Photo
Azerbaijan, UK mull economic co-opBusiness
16:43
Photo
SOCAR, Hungary's MVM ONEnergy sign new natural gas supply agreementEnergy
16:33
Photo
Azerbaijan, China mull expanding co-op in transport, logisticsInfrastructure
16:31
Photo
Azerbaijani ambassador urges Armenian diplomats to learn greetings in AzerbaijaniForeign policy
16:30
EU representatives agreed on sanctions against 40 tankers — sourceOther countries
16:18
Photo
Baku hosts panel discussion on culture and lawCulture
16:18
Photo
Anar Guliyev discusses preparations for WUF13 with former Serbian presidentInfrastructure
16:15
Elchin Amirbayov, Belgian officials mull expanding Baku-Brussels economic cooperationDomestic policy
16:12