Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week

    SOCAR, Saipem mull expanding co-op in energy projects

    Energy
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 15:36
    SOCAR, Saipem mull expanding co-op in energy projects

    Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and the Italian oilfield services company Saipem S.p.A. have discussed potential areas for expanding cooperation in energy projects underway in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to SOCAR.

    The meeting took place between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Saipem Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Alessandro Puliti.

    The parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of interaction and agreed to continue discussions to develop concrete steps to expand bilateral cooperation.

    Saipem SOCAR cooperation
    Photo
    SOCAR "Saipem S.p.A." şirkəti ilə əməkdaşlıq imkanlarını müzakirə edib
    Photo
    SOCAR и Saipem обсуждают расширение сотрудничества в энергетических проектах

    Latest News

    16:48
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, UK mull economic co-op

    Business
    16:43
    Photo

    SOCAR, Hungary's MVM ONEnergy sign new natural gas supply agreement

    Energy
    16:33
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, China mull expanding co-op in transport, logistics

    Infrastructure
    16:31
    Photo

    Azerbaijani ambassador urges Armenian diplomats to learn greetings in Azerbaijani

    Foreign policy
    16:30

    EU representatives agreed on sanctions against 40 tankers — source

    Other countries
    16:18
    Photo

    Baku hosts panel discussion on culture and law

    Culture
    16:18
    Photo

    Anar Guliyev discusses preparations for WUF13 with former Serbian president

    Infrastructure
    16:15

    Elchin Amirbayov, Belgian officials mull expanding Baku-Brussels economic cooperation

    Domestic policy
    16:12

    Media: Baku optimistic about peace process with Yerevan in 2026

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed