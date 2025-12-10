SOCAR, Saipem mull expanding co-op in energy projects

Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR and the Italian oilfield services company Saipem S.p.A. have discussed potential areas for expanding cooperation in energy projects underway in Azerbaijan, Report informs referring to SOCAR.

The meeting took place between SOCAR President Rovshan Najaf and Saipem Chief Executive Officer and General Manager Alessandro Puliti.

The parties expressed satisfaction with the current level of interaction and agreed to continue discussions to develop concrete steps to expand bilateral cooperation.