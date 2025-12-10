Report's journalist wins Ombudsman's media competition in Azerbaijan
Media
- 10 December, 2025
- 14:52
A journalist from Report news agency, Shafiga Nazimgizi, has won a competition announced by Azerbaijan's Ombudsman.
According to Report, her article was submitted to the contest under the theme "The Constitution and Sovereignty Through the Eyes of the Media."
The winner"s diploma was presented by Kanako Mabuchi, head of the office of the UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan.
