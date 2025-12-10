Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    SOCAR Energy Georgia tops ranking of foreign investors in Georgia

    Business
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 15:47
    SOCAR Energy Georgia tops ranking of foreign investors in Georgia

    SOCAR Energy Georgia, a subsidiary of Azerbaijan"s state oil company SOCAR, ranked first among companies attracting the largest volume of foreign direct investment (FDI) into Georgia.

    Report informs, citing data from Georgia"s National Statistics Service for the third quarter of the current year, that Selfie Mobile ranked second, while IDEA Borjomi Georgia and IDEA Borjomi Beverages Company Georgia Branch shared third place. The top ten also included:

    - Magticom

    - TAV Urban Georgia

    - Poti Sea Port Corporation

    - Geosteel

    - Lomisi

    - Georgia Cement

    - Mina

    In the third quarter of 2025, the largest sources of foreign direct investment in Georgia were:

    - United States - $93.5 million

    - Spain - $72.1 million

    - Türkiye - $70 million

    The most attractive sectors for investment were:

    - Real estate - $91.7 million (17.2%)

    - Transport - $79.8 million (15%)

    - Water supply and waste management - $71.5 million (13.4%)

    - Manufacturing - $68.3 million

    - Information and communications - $54.5 million.

    SOCAR Gürcüstana ən çox xarici investisiya cəlb edən şirkət olub
    SOCAR Energy Georgia возглавил рейтинг иностранных инвесторов в Грузию

