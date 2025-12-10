Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Azerbaijan's GDP grows 1.6% in January–November

    Finance
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 15:12
    In January–November 2025, Azerbaijan produced 116.32 billion manats ($68.42 billion) in gross domestic product, a 1.6% increase compared to the same period last year, Report informs, citing the State Statistical Committee.

    According to the information, value added in the oil-gas sector of the economy decreased by 1.8%, while the non-oil-gas sector grew by 3.2%.

    Industry accounted for 34% of GDP production, trade and repair of vehicles for 10.6%, transportation and storage for 7.2%, construction for 6.5%, agriculture, forestry and fishing for 6.4%, accommodation and food services for 2.8%, information and communications for 1.9%, and other sectors for 21.1%. Net taxes on products and imports made up 9.5% of GDP.

    GDP per capita amounted to 11,356 manats ($6,680).

