Azerbaijan–Türkiye cooperation in focus at Ankara event on South Caucasus normalization

An event titled "The Normalization Process in the South Caucasus: Opportunities Created by Azerbaijan–Türkiye Cooperation" was held today at Hacettepe University in Ankara.

According to the Turkish bureau of Report, the event was organized by the Youth Union of Turkic States at Hacettepe University and the Center of Analysis of International Relations (AIR Center). It brought together university faculty and students, diplomats, experts, scholars, media representatives, and public figures.

Speakers included the university rector, Prof. Mehmet Cahit Güran; AIR Center board member Javid Valiyev; and Azerbaijan's ambassador to Türkiye, Rashad Mammadov.

Participants underlined the importance of further deepening cooperation between the two brotherly countries.

The event continued with a panel discussion titled "The Turkic World: From Past to the Future," featuring Ayşe Üzer of Türkiye's Foreign Ministry, Tufan Gündüz from the university's Turkology Research Institute, and Mahir Garibov of AzTV.