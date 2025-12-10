Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package Volunteer Week
    Investments in Azerbaijan's economy up by 3%

    Finance
    • 10 December, 2025
    • 14:28
    In January-November of 2025, approximately 16.7 billion manats (just under $9.8 billion) were invested in fixed capital in Azerbaijan, marking a 3% increase year-on-year, Report informs, citing the country's State Statistical Committee.

    Over the past year, investments in the oil and gas sector dropped by 8.5%, while investments in the non-oil and gas sector rose by 8.3%.

    For 11 months, just over 8.421 billion manats (about $5 billion), or 50.6%, were invested in production, just over 5.614 billion manats (just over $3.3 billion), or 33.7%, in services, and more than 2.623 billion manats (approximately $1.54 billion), or 15.7%, in housing construction.

    Domestic funds constituted 78% or 12.987 billion manats (nearly $7.64 billion) of the investments directed to fixed capital.

    Azerbaijan's economy investment State Statistical Committee
    Azərbaycan iqtisadiyyatına investisiya qoyuluşu 3 % artıb
    Инвестиции в экономику Азербайджана увеличились на 3%

