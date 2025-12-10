Azerbaijan, Saipem discuss cooperation in energy and green transition

Minister of Economy of Azerbaijan Mikayil Jabbarov has met with Alessandro Puliti, CEO and General Manager of Italy's Saipem S.p.A., Report informs.

"During the meeting with Alessandro Puliti, Chief Executive Officer and General Manager of Italy's Saipem S.p.A., we discussed the priority areas of our cooperation with the company, including ongoing projects in energy, infrastructure, and the green transition, as well as opportunities to further diversify joint activities," Jabbarov wrote on X.

They also underscored the importance of unlocking the region's renewable energy potential and ensuring the effective utilization of existing resources.