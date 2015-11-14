Hollande cancels trip to G20 summit over terrorist attacks in Paris

Baku. 14 November. REPORT.AZ/ French President Francois Hollande decided to cancel his participation in the Group of 20 summit, due November 16 in Turkey, over the terrorist attacks in Paris, Report informs referring to the Russian media, the Elysee Palace reported Saturday.

France will instead be represented by the foreign and finance ministers.

Francois Hollande will hold Defense Council meeting, the Palace informed.

At least 100 people were killed as a result of a terrorist attack on the Bataclan concert hall in Paris, media reported.

Another 60 people were killed in explosions and shooting in Paris.