Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships
    Ilham Aliyev Road to Victory 2026 World Judo Championships

    Henri B. Kagan, Kenso Soai win 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

    Other countries
    • 07 October, 2026
    • 14:35
    Henri B. Kagan, Kenso Soai win 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

    Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their discoveries of nonlinear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.

    According to Report, the discoveries concern processes in which certain molecules promote the formation of more molecules of the same type, allowing chemical reactions to accelerate themselves.

    Henri B. Kagan was born in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, in 1930. He is regarded as one of the pioneers of asymmetric catalysis and has also made major contributions to the study of nonlinear effects in asymmetric catalysis.

    Kenso Soai was born in Japan in 1950. The Japanese organic chemist is best known for his work on asymmetric autocatalysis. His research has played an important role in understanding how asymmetry can emerge and develop in chemical systems.

    Nobel Week runs from October 5 to 12. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was announced on October 5, followed by the Nobel Prize in Physics yesterday.

    The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 8, followed by the Nobel Peace Prize on October 9.

    The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced on October 12.

    Nobel Prize Chemistry
    Kimya üzrə Nobel mükafatı laureatları məlum olub
    Нобелевскую премию по химии 2026 года присудили ученым из Франции и Японии
    44 - Tezliklə
    44 - Tezliklə

    Latest News

    00:09

    Shehbaz Sharif: UN reform must reflect priorities of developing countries

    Other countries
    23:55

    Chrome remains dominant browser in Azerbaijan despite slight decline

    ICT
    23:38

    Three killed, 36 injured in attacks on two Saudi international airports

    Other countries
    23:17

    Zelenskyy: 25 killed, around 100 injured in Russian strikes on Ukraine

    Other countries
    23:07
    Photo

    Azerbaijan, Uzbekistan hold consular consultations in Baku

    Foreign policy
    22:54

    Azerbaijan sees sharp rise in forensic examination caseload

    Domestic policy
    22:54

    Minister: Banks, NBCOs face difficulties in recovering unsecured loans

    Finance
    22:37

    Farid Ahmadov: Azerbaijan to transfer execution of enforcement documents arising from monetary claims to market

    Domestic policy
    22:36

    Prisoners in Azerbaijan begin certified vocational training

    Domestic policy
    All News Feed