Henri B. Kagan, Kenso Soai win 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry

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Henri B. Kagan and Kenso Soai have won the 2026 Nobel Prize in Chemistry for their discoveries of nonlinear effects and autocatalysis in asymmetric organic synthesis.

According to Report, the discoveries concern processes in which certain molecules promote the formation of more molecules of the same type, allowing chemical reactions to accelerate themselves.

Henri B. Kagan was born in Boulogne-Billancourt, France, in 1930. He is regarded as one of the pioneers of asymmetric catalysis and has also made major contributions to the study of nonlinear effects in asymmetric catalysis.

Kenso Soai was born in Japan in 1950. The Japanese organic chemist is best known for his work on asymmetric autocatalysis. His research has played an important role in understanding how asymmetry can emerge and develop in chemical systems.

Nobel Week runs from October 5 to 12. The Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was announced on October 5, followed by the Nobel Prize in Physics yesterday.

The Nobel Prize in Literature will be announced on October 8, followed by the Nobel Peace Prize on October 9.

The Nobel Prize in Economic Sciences will be announced on October 12.