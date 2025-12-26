Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process AZAL plane crash anniversary

    Heavy rain storms in California leave three dead

    Other countries
    • 26 December, 2025
    • 09:55
    Heavy rain storms in California leave three dead

    Heavy rain storms across large parts of California triggered floods and mudslides and left three dead as of Christmas night, according to local officials, Report informs via BBC.

    The storms - which were expected to continue through Friday - brought 11 inches (27 cms) of rainfall to some parts of Los Angeles County, prompted evacuations and shut down major roads.

    Emergency responders have had to perform several rescues, including people stuck in vehicles as flood waters rise. California's Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in Los Angeles and other southern California counties.

    About 100,000 people in the state were without power as of Thursday evening.

    California rain storms Floods
    KİV: Kaliforniyada əlverişsiz hava şəraiti səbəbindən üç nəfər ölüb
    СМИ: В Калифорнии из-за непогоды погибли три человека

    Latest News

    10:31

    Anaclaudia Rossbach: WUF13 in Baku to strengthen UN-Habitat's presence in region - INTERVIEW

    Infrastructure
    10:24

    Gold prices reach new all-time high

    Finance
    10:08

    Georgian PM hopes calm politics in 2026

    Region
    09:55

    Heavy rain storms in California leave three dead

    Other countries
    09:35

    Japan okays record defence budget amid rising tensions with China

    Other countries
    09:24

    Ukraine extends ban on Russian goods imports for year

    Other countries
    09:18

    CBA currency exchange rates (26.12.2025)

    Finance
    09:05

    Key indicators of world commodity, stock, and currency markets (26.12.2025)

    Finance
    08:53

    $400k shipment of live lobsters hijacked en route to Midwest Costco locations in US

    Other countries
    All News Feed