Heavy rain storms in California leave three dead

Heavy rain storms across large parts of California triggered floods and mudslides and left three dead as of Christmas night, according to local officials, Report informs via BBC.

The storms - which were expected to continue through Friday - brought 11 inches (27 cms) of rainfall to some parts of Los Angeles County, prompted evacuations and shut down major roads.

Emergency responders have had to perform several rescues, including people stuck in vehicles as flood waters rise. California's Governor Gavin Newsom declared a state of emergency on Wednesday in Los Angeles and other southern California counties.

About 100,000 people in the state were without power as of Thursday evening.