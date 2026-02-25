The president of France's Palace of Versailles is expected to take over as head of the Louvre following the resignation of Laurence des Cars after a $100-million robbery at the museum last year, an informed source told AFP on Wednesday, Report informs.

The appointment of Christophe Leribault is expected to be announced at a cabinet meeting later Wednesday, the source said, adding that he would be tasked with "securing" and "modernizing" the world's most-visited museum.

Leribault, 62, is an art historian and museum director specializing in 18th century art. He has led major Paris institutions, including the Petit Palais, and the Musee d'Orsay.

In 2024, he was appointed president of the Palace of Versailles, one of the most visited tourist sites.

On Tuesday, des Cars sent her resignation to President Emmanuel Macron, which was accepted, following a string of scandals including the brazen theft of French crown jewels valued at $100 million in October.

Des Cars was appointed as director of the Louvre Museum in 2021. She had been under rising pressure since the October robbery, which is currently the subject of an inquiry.

Four suspects are in police custody, including the two suspected thieves, but eight of the stolen items have not been found.

The Louvre, a former royal palace and home to some of the world's most iconic pieces of art, including Leonardo Da Vinci's "Mona Lisa", receives around nine million visitors a year.

Since the theft the museum has taken several emergency measures, including replacing the grille used by the thieves as Des Cars sought to focus on a major "Louvre -- New Renaissance" renovation of the site.

Separately, Annick Lemoine, who heads the Petit Palais, will take over as director of the Musee d'Orsay, according to the official journal published on Wednesday.