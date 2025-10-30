Hamas says it will hand over bodies of two Israeli hostages

Palestinian militant group Hamas said it will hand over two bodies of deceased Israeli hostages on Thursday, a day after the tenuous Gaza ceasefire was shaken by a series of deadly Israeli strikes across the enclave, Report informs via Reuters.

The Israeli military said the Red Cross had received two coffins of deceased hostages from Hamas in Gaza and was en route to hand them over to Israeli forces. The remains will then be transported to Israel for identification and burial.

Under the ceasefire accord, Hamas released all living hostages in return for nearly 2,000 Palestinian prisoners and wartime detainees, while Israel pulled back its troops, halted its offensive and increased aid into the enclave.

Hamas also agreed to hand over the remains of all 28 dead hostages in exchange for 360 Palestinian militants killed in the war. Up to Thursday it had handed over 15 bodies.

Israel says Hamas has been too slow to hand over the remaining bodies of hostages still in Gaza. Hamas says it will take time to locate and retrieve all of the remains.