Hamas rejects US accusations of violating Gaza ceasefire
Other countries
- 19 October, 2025
- 16:19
The Palestinian radical movement Hamas has rejected US accusations of violating the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip, Report informs.
In a statement posted on its Telegram channel, Hamas said it "categorically rejects the allegations made in the US State Department's statement and denies claims of an imminent attack or ceasefire violation."
Earlier, the State Department warned that Hamas could undermine a potential ceasefire in Gaza. "The guarantor countries are urging Hamas to uphold its commitments regarding the ceasefire," the US State Department said.
