Hamas official says hostage and prisoner lists exchanged
Other countries
- 08 October, 2025
- 12:20
Senior Hamas official Taher Al-Nounou said on Wednesday that negotiators from his group and Israel have exchanged lists of prisoners and hostages who would be released should a deal be reached during the ongoing Gaza ceasefire talks in Egypt, Report informs via Reuters.
Al-Nounou also said Hamas expressed optimism about reaching a deal, stating that the group has demonstrated the necessary positivity.
Latest News
14:00
Third cultural forum of Turkic World to be held in 2027Foreign policy
13:53
Turkic states back Azerbaijan-Armenia transport agreementDomestic policy
13:49
Myanmar junta strike kills dozens at festival protestOther countries
13:48
Pakistani official: Halal SMEs could lead green transition by 2040Business
13:45
OTS stepping up efforts to obtain observer status in UN, OICForeign policy
13:40
OTS advocates for coordinated holding of Turkic Week in ViennaForeign policy
13:36
OTS countries confirm support for development of Zangazur CorridorForeign policy
13:36
Photo
President Ilham Aliyev received Croatian parliamentary delegationForeign policy
13:34