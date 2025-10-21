Hamas leaders did not approve violation of ceasefire in Gaza Strip, Trump insists

US President Donald Trump is confident that a ceasefire violation in the Gaza Strip was not approved by the leadership of the Palestinian movement Hamas, Report informs via TASS.

"I don't believe it was a leadership," the US leader said, commenting to journalists on the situation in the Gaza Strip at a meeting with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese in the White House.

That said, Trump emphasized his readiness to use force against the Gaza-based movement in the event of an escalation.

"We have a little situation relatively with Hamas and that will be taken care of very quickly if they don't straighten it out themselves," the US leader said.

"They have to be good, and if they're not good, they'll be eradicated," he added.