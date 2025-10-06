Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States
    Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States

    Hamas holding talks with Egypt, Qatar before Sharm El-Sheikh meetings

    Other countries
    • 06 October, 2025
    • 12:17
    Hamas holding talks with Egypt, Qatar before Sharm El-Sheikh meetings

    Hamas"s lead negotiator Khalil al-Hayya will meet with mediators from Egypt and Qatar in Cairo this morning ahead of indirect talks with Israel in the Egyptian resort town of Sharm El-Sheikh, a senior Hamas official tells AFP, Report informs referring to The Times of Israel.

    The preparatory talks were slated to begin at 10 a.m. (GMT+3), the BBC notes, citing a Palestinian official with knowledge of the negotiations.

    Negotiations will look to "determine the date of a temporary truce," as well as create conditions for a first phase of the peace plan, in which 47 hostages held in Gaza are to be released in return for hundreds of Palestinian detainees, the senior Hamas official says.

    Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said yesterday that talks would involve freeing all 48 hostages, including the body of soldier Hadar Goldin, which has been held by Hamas for over a decade.

    Egypt Hamas Qatar
    HƏMAS funksioneri Qahirədə Misir və Qətərdən olan vasitəçilərlə görüşəcək
    ХАМАС встретится с посредниками в Каире перед переговорами с Израилем в Шарм-эш-Шейхе

    Latest News

    13:02

    74 anti-tank mines cleared in Azerbaijan's liberated territories over past week

    Incident
    12:44

    Paris stock market sinks after new PM resigns

    Finance
    12:37

    Pakistan gets approval to begin meat exports to Azerbaijan

    Business
    12:25
    Photo

    President Ilham Aliyev received Secretary General of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    12:23

    President Ilham Aliyev received Chairman of Council of Elders of Organization of Turkic States in Gabala

    Foreign policy
    12:17

    Hamas holding talks with Egypt, Qatar before Sharm El-Sheikh meetings

    Other countries
    12:12

    Azerbaijan's state budget surplus up by almost 75%

    Finance
    12:05

    Macron approves Lecornu's resignation

    Other countries
    11:41

    Political scientist: Main focus of OTS summit - regional security, investment in Middle Corridor

    Foreign policy
    All News Feed