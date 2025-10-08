Hamas determined to agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage exchange — chief negotiator
Hamas' priorities at the current round of talks with Israel are to agree on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages, Hamas Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya, who leads the group's negotiating team, said, Report informs via TASS.
"We have arrived here with a clear-cut goal" to stop the war, set free our prisoners and release Israeli hostages. We need to receive guarantees that Israel's aggression will end once and for all," he said as cited by the Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya television channel.
According to al-Hayya, Hamas is set to engage in "responsible and serious talks" and "reiterates that it is ready to immediately cease hostilities."
