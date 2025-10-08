Ilham Aliyev 3rd CIS Games Organization of Turkic States OTS Gabala Summit-2025 Turkic World
    Hamas determined to agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage exchange — chief negotiator

    • 08 October, 2025
    • 08:38
    Hamas determined to agree on Gaza ceasefire, hostage exchange — chief negotiator

    Hamas' priorities at the current round of talks with Israel are to agree on a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and the exchange of Palestinian prisoners for Israeli hostages, Hamas Gaza office Khalil al-Hayya, who leads the group's negotiating team, said, Report informs via TASS.

    "We have arrived here with a clear-cut goal" to stop the war, set free our prisoners and release Israeli hostages. We need to receive guarantees that Israel's aggression will end once and for all," he said as cited by the Al-Qahera Al-Ikhbariya television channel.

    According to al-Hayya, Hamas is set to engage in "responsible and serious talks" and "reiterates that it is ready to immediately cease hostilities."

    Əl-Hayya: HƏMAS-ın məqsədi Qəzzada atəşkəsə nail olmaq və girovların mübadiləsidir – YENİLƏNİB
    Аль-Хайя: ХАМАС нацелен на прекращение огня в Газе и обмен заложников - ОБНОВЛЕНО

