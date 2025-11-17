Ilham Aliyev Path to Victory WUF13 Budget package 2025 Islamic Solidarity Games COP30
    Hamas against US-drafted UNSC resolution on Gaza

    17 November, 2025
    08:20
    Hamas is against the US-drafted UN Security Council resolution on the Gaza Strip, arguing that it will in no way help improve the situation in the enclave, Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem said, Report informs.

    "The amendments and key provisions of the US-drafted resolution are not geared toward stabilizing the situation in Gaza," he told the Al Jazeera television channel.

    According to the Hamas spokesman, an alternative to the US draft should be a document that "will strengthen the ceasefire and will make it possible to form peacekeeping forces in the Gaza Strip."

    Hamas, in his words, insists that the UN Security Council pass a resolution that will "prevent Israel's aggression" against the Gaza Strip, the West Bank, and Jerusalem and will ensure the Palestinian people's right to self-determination.

    "HƏMAS" ABŞ-nin Qəzza ilə bağlı qətnaməsinə qarşı çıxıb
    ХАМАС выступил против резолюции США по Газе

