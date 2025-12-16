Azerbaijan increases oil product exports by almost 30%
Energy
- 16 December, 2025
- 12:37
According to customs declarations, Azerbaijan exported 671,080.85 tons of petroleum products from January to November of this year, Report informs referring to the State Customs Committee.
The value of these exports amounted to $390,340,070.
The volume of petroleum products exported increased by 29.8%, and their value by 21.1% compared to January to November of last year.
In the reporting month, the share of petroleum products in Azerbaijan's total exports amounted to 1.67%.
