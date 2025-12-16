Shahin Mustafayev: Protecting labor rights to be priority in main collective agreement
Domestic policy
- 16 December, 2025
- 12:37
Protecting labor rights will be a priority in the main collective agreement, Deputy Prime Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the 8th Congress of the Confederation of Trade Unions of Azerbaijan, Report informs.
According to him, the main collective agreement for 2026-2028 will prioritize not only protecting labor rights but also addressing issues such as the environment, the impact of artificial intelligence on the workplace, globalization, and the economy.
"The strength of a state is measured not only by economic indicators but also by its attitude toward its citizens," he noted.
