Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package
    Ilham Aliyev WUF13 Budget package

    Russian entrepreneurs cautious about projects in Armenia following Karapetyan's arrest

    Region
    • 16 December, 2025
    • 12:27
    Russian entrepreneurs cautious about projects in Armenia following Karapetyan's arrest

    Russian business figures are reportedly reassessing their investments in Armenia after the arrest of Tashir Capital owner Samvel Karapetyan on charges of publicly calling for a seizure of power.

    Report informs via RIA Novosti that Mikhail Kalugin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry"s CIS department, said the situation is raising concerns about the stability of Armenia"s investment climate, which could slow the growth of bilateral trade.

    Samvel Karapetyan Mikhail Kalugin Armenia arrest
    Rusiya XİN: İş adamlarımız Ermənistandakı layihələrin perspektivlərini ehtiyatla qiymətləndirirlər
    МИД РФ: Российские предприниматели настороженно оценивают перспективы проектов в Армении

    Latest News

    13:36

    Brent crude falls below $60 per barrel for first time since May

    Energy
    13:29

    Azerbaijan, Israel discuss development of economic cooperation

    Business
    13:21

    ITUC chief praises Azerbaijan's labor protection efforts

    Foreign policy
    13:09

    Minister: SOCAR exploring investment opportunities in construction of oil pipeline in Pakistan

    Energy
    13:09

    People of Uzbekistan 'also proud of Azerbaijan's Karabakh victory,' Uzbek representative says

    Domestic policy
    13:02

    Papuashvili: Recognition of Georgia's territorial integrity is key to restoring relations with Russia

    Region
    12:49

    Azerbaijan, Türkiye to enhance mutual military security

    Milli Majlis
    12:45

    Azerbaijan ratifies air transport agreement with Rwanda

    Milli Majlis
    12:39

    Azerbaijan ratifies agreement on rescue and return of astronauts

    Milli Majlis
    All News Feed