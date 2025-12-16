Russian entrepreneurs cautious about projects in Armenia following Karapetyan's arrest
- 16 December, 2025
- 12:27
Russian business figures are reportedly reassessing their investments in Armenia after the arrest of Tashir Capital owner Samvel Karapetyan on charges of publicly calling for a seizure of power.
Report informs via RIA Novosti that Mikhail Kalugin, director of the Russian Foreign Ministry"s CIS department, said the situation is raising concerns about the stability of Armenia"s investment climate, which could slow the growth of bilateral trade.
