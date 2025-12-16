Value of investments by MUSIAD members in Azerbaijani economy revealed

This year, members of the Independent Industrialists and Businessmen Association (MUSIAD) invested 93 million manats in the Azerbaijani economy, Rashad Jabirli, Chairman of the Board of MUSIAD Azerbaijan, said, as quoted by Report.

According to him, the total investment over the past four years has amounted to 167 million manat.

"Association members annually export 10 million manats. We set strategic goals every year. One of these goals is to increase investment and expand trade, especially between association members. This year, trade turnover between them amounted to 4.6 million manats. The total figure over the past four years is approximately 11 million manats," Jabirli added.

($1=1.7 manats)