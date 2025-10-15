Greece's blocking of Türkiye's participation in SAFE harms EU interests

Many EU countries are ready to welcome Türkiye"s participation in the SAFE (Security and Defence Industry Programme), taking into account its achievements in advanced weapons development, which have proven highly effective - including in Ukraine. However, the issue is being delayed primarily due to Greece"s position.

According to the European bureau of Report, Greek media themselves confirm this with publications about pressure exerted by several EU countries aiming to persuade Greece to abandon its veto power on this matter.

As reported in Greek media, the German Foreign Minister discussed the issue during a recent visit to Greece with his Greek counterpart, Georgios Gerapetritis.

Unblocking Türkiye's participation in SAFE was also the subject of a meeting between Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, as well as NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte, on the sidelines of the European Political Community (EPC) summit in Copenhagen.

The European Commission has confirmed that applications from Türkiye and South Korea to join SAFE, received in September, are still under review and no decision has been made yet. However, EU spokesperson Thomas Reiner did not specify the exact reasons for the delay.

According to him, Ankara's and Seoul"s applications are being "carefully analyzed," and any further steps will only be possible after a formal recommendation from the Commission and approval by the EU Council.

He emphasized that the program"s regulations include mechanisms to protect the interests of member states, ensuring that the participation of third countries does not conflict with EU security and policy - a point he has reiterated several times.

While the process remains stalled, the final application deadline of November 30 is rapidly approaching. Greece continues to express its reservations about Türkiye"s participation, citing not only strained bilateral relations but also Ankara"s perceived closeness to Moscow.

The SAFE program aims to strengthen the defense industry, promote joint development in the security sphere, and enhance Europe"s resilience to external threats.

Meanwhile, among EU members, only Cyprus and France share Greece"s objections. Others may express understanding for Greece"s position but still see greater benefits in Türkiye"s participation - especially in light of the Russian factor.

Virtually all EU countries support cooperation with Türkiye, considering the country - with the second-largest army in NATO and a thriving defense industry - a valuable partner for Europe. Even the Nordic countries support this, despite recent tensions with Türkiye during Finland and Sweden"s NATO accession process.

It is likely that by the end of the month, when the European Council of Heads of State and Government meets, the situation will become clearer.